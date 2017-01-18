Wildfire prevention funding

Photo: Deborah Pfeiffer

The Penticton Fire Department will be seeking a grant from the Union of B.C. Municipalities to promote protections against wildfires in the Spiller Road area.

The UBCM's FireSmart Planning Grant Program kicked off last year, and grants up to $10,000 to encourage self-organized groups of residents to implement their own wildfire safety measures on their properties. Penticton was approved a grant last year for the Sendero Canyon area last year.

Penticton's deputy fire chief Dave Spalding asked council for the city's support in applying for the grant, which the UBCM only allows one per year for each municipality.

Council unanimously approved a motion to support the application, which if successful, would provide funding for various aspects. That includes training a local FireSmart representative; conducting site visits and developing community plans; holding FireSmart days, communications and staff costs incurred from FireSmart activities.

The PFD will work with John Davies of Davies Wildfire Management in the application, which the report from Spalding says "has extensive experience with fuel management projects, wildfire risk and threat assessments in the Penticton area."