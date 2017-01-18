Fourth cougar euthanized

Photo: Mike Hanley

An older female cougar, who was part of a family of four seen in Penticton, was put down Wednesday morning according to the Conservation Officer Service.

Sgt. Jim Beck said the unfortunate update was the female cougar was captured and euthanized.

"Her behaviour was not conducive to re-location," he said. "Her boldness and willingness to live, hunt and feed in developed areas of Penticton was extremely dangerous to the public."

He added that the behaviour she exhibited, being seen in daylight hours, posing under a deck was just not normal and her three young ones would have learned to do the same.

The three juveniles were put down by conservation on Tuesday morning.