Dinner for Robbie Burns

Photo: Contributed

Residents are invited to gather in Penticton on Saturday night to celebrate the life of a famous Scottish poet and lyricist.

The Robbie Burns Supper, held by the Penticton Scottish Festival Society, will take place at the Copper Mug Pub.

"He was a famous poet and writer and songwriter in Scotland many years ago, and he will be 258-years-old on Jan. 25, so this is to honour him," said Robert McMillan, a member of the society.

This is the second supper held by the society, McMillan said they started it after noticing there wasn't one happening in the community.

"We've got a lot of older Celtic people here who still like to attend these functions, so we felt it was important to keep it alive," he said.

The dinner will run from 5 p.m. onwards, Jan. 21 at the pub

It includes a meal and entertainment by Trio of Five, Emily McDonald's School of Highland Dance and members of the City of Penticton Pipe Band.

Tickets cost $30 a person, with funds raised going to the Penticton Scottish Festival, held the first Saturday in July.