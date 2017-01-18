37392
Kidnapping case proceeding

The trial for three men facing charges kidnapping charges is slowly making it’s way through the courts.

Disclosure issues were discussed at a pretrial conference for John Szanto, Carey Anderson and Kerry Ellis, Wednesday in Penticton court.

A fourth man tied to the case, Albert Edgar Fontaine, pleaded guilty and was sentenced in December.

A 20 day trial has been scheduled for June 19, for the three men still involved, who also face charges of aggravated assault and unlawful confinement or imprisonment, stemming from an incident on May 21, 2015.

According to RCMP reports, a Penticton man was kidnapped and seriously assaulted during the incident. The victim was found by a motorist in a ditch on Shingle Creek Road with a broken leg and restraints on his hands.

Szanto was arrested and charged the same day, with warrants being issued for Ellis and Fontaine.

Ellis was arrested in Summerland on May 22 and Fontaine was arrested in Abbotsford on July 1.

On Aug. 26, a warrant, with the additional charge of choking, was issued for Anderson. He was arrested in Osoyoos on Aug. 28.

In September, Szanto was sentenced to three years behind bars for a separate incident in which he assaulted a Penticton man in March.

Szanto turned himself in on the March assault and was out of custody when he was allegedly involved in the kidnapping.

