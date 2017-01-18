38416
35687

Penticton  

Lost some collector coins?

If you've lost a set of collector coins, you may want to check in with Oliver RCMP.

Police seized a number of collector coins during an arrest in the early morning of Jan. 13 and are looking to return them to their rightful owner.

Anyone with information on the coins or who is able to identify them can contact the Oliver RCMP at 250-498-3422.

