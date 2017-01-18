37392

Penticton  

Police investigate body

- | Story: 186328

UPDATE 11:30 a.m.

The lone RCMP officer blocking the intersection just past the White Lake Road Observatory refused to elaborate on how much longer the road would be closed.

Requests for further details are being directed to RCMP ‘E’ Division headquarters in Surrey, which have gone unanswered.

The local detachment says more information will be released later today.

ORIGINAL 8:50 a.m.

Police in the South Okanagan appear to be investigating a homicide.

Willowbrook Road is closed for the second day in a row today at the intersection with White Lake Road.

One area resident says police have been going door to door to find witnesses. She said an officer who came to her door asked if she'd heard anything. He said police were investigating a homicide.

Penticton RCMP are expected to release information later today.

Castanet will update as more information becomes available.

