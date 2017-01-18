38416
Penticton  

Death in South Okanagan

Police in the South Okanagan appear to be investigating a homicide.

Willowbrook Road is closed for the second day in a row today at the intersection with White Lake Road.

One area resident says police have been going door to door to find witnesses. She said an officer who came to her door asked if she'd heard anything. He said police were investigating a homicide.

Penticton RCMP are expected to release information later today.

Castanet has a reporter headed to the area and will update as more information becomes available.

