Biking on Okanagan Lake
While seeing people ice skating on Okanagan Lake is unusual in it’s own way, local photographer Mike Biden caught a man taking things to the next level.
On a motorized bicycle with studded tires, the unnamed man was having a blast riding around the surface of the lake.
A pretty interesting way to spend the afternoon.
