37392
36358

Penticton  

Biking on Okanagan Lake

- | Story: 186299

While seeing people ice skating on Okanagan Lake is unusual in it’s own way, local photographer Mike Biden caught a man taking things to the next level.

On a motorized bicycle with studded tires, the unnamed man was having a blast riding around the surface of the lake.

A pretty interesting way to spend the afternoon.

Top Stories
Report a Typo

COMMENTS WELCOME

Comments are pre-moderated to ensure they meet our guidelines. Approval times will vary. Keep it civil, and stay on topic. If you see an inappropriate comment, please use the ‘flag’ feature. Comments are the opinions of the comment writer, not of Castanet. Comments remain open for one day after a story is published and are closed on weekends. Visit Castanet’s Forums to start or join a discussion about this story.



More Penticton News

37707
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Penticton News > Send us your news tips > Castanet pays for news tips. Email us a news tip, photo, or video and your name will be in a draw for our weekly news tip prize $25.
37590


Real Estate
2919699
410-539 Yates Road
1 bedrooms 1 baths
$219,888
more details
38006




Send us your News Tips!


34963


Penticton SPCA Featured Pet

Willard
Willard Penticton SPCA >


37912


TheTango-DailyDose-0112201791SLIDER

Daily Dose – January 18, 2017

Daily Dose
Take aim at today’s Daily Dose!
TheTango-DailyDose-0112201799
Daily Dose – January 18, 2017 (2)
Daily Dose
Don’t worry, Czech’s are also welcome here…
ed_sheeran_pushed_back_albums_release_to_avoid_u.s._election_clash.jpg
Ed Sheeran pushed back album’s release to avoid U.S. election clash
Music
Ed Sheeran delayed the release date of his new album to avoid...
TheTango-CleverStreetArt-0116201768
Clever street art that interacts with its surroundings
Galleries
Its just a dirty wall or grimy street in until someone with...
TheTango-CleverStreetArt-0116201778
Clever street art that interacts with its surroundings (2)
Galleries
This street art is so clever that it becomes part of its...
South Okanagan Quick Links City of Penticton
Penticton Tourism
Penticton Transit
Okanagan Falls
Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Town of Keremeos
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Penticton & Wine Country Chamber
Penticton Discussion Forum
District of Summerland
Summerland Chamber & Tourism
School District 67 - Okanagan Skaha
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Township of Hedley
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
36280