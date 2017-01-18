Biking on Okanagan Lake

Ice Rider Photo: Mike Biden Photo: Mike Biden Photo: Mike Biden Photo: Mike Biden Photo: Mike Biden Photo: Mike Biden Photo: Mike Biden Photo: Mike Biden 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8

While seeing people ice skating on Okanagan Lake is unusual in it’s own way, local photographer Mike Biden caught a man taking things to the next level.

On a motorized bicycle with studded tires, the unnamed man was having a blast riding around the surface of the lake.

A pretty interesting way to spend the afternoon.