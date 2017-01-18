More cops on the horizon?

Photo: Deborah Pfeiffer

Penticton RCMP is looking to add more officers to the detachment in the years to come according to a presentation to council on Tuesday.

For the 2017-18 fiscal year, the Penticton detachment expects to remain at 45 officers, increasing to 47 officers for 2018-19 and 49 by 2020-21, according to their own five-year fiscal plan.

Penticton city council saw a presentation from the detachment's financial department Tuesday providing a general outline of what to expect from this year's budget in the spring and from the detachment's five-year plan.

The 45 RCMP members include 33 constables, eight corporals, two sergeants, one staff sergeant and one superintendent. The detachment is looking to add one sergeant and one constable in the 2018-19 fiscal year and two more constables in 2020-21.

Coun. Max Picton asked the presenters, RCMP senior finance manager Autumn Longley and senior finance analyst Sylvia Poon, why the detachment was looking to increase the number of officers when the city's population has been stagnant for several years. Neither of the presenters were able to answer the question.

The average annual cost per officer, according to Poon, including benefits is about $167,000 at the Penticton detachment.

"Compared to other cities similar in size to (Penticton), it's actually right in the middle," Poon said, adding that she compared that cost to three other cities.