Tax breaks paying off

Photo: Deborah Pfeiffer

Property tax revenue from a single Penticton property is expected to increase nearly threefold, thanks to a development spurred by a tax break intended to encourage economic growth.

That was part of an argument for city staff to look at ways to continue and improve the use of economic incentive zones in the city. Development services director Anthony Haddad spoke before council Tuesday afternoon to overview the progress of the EIZs since their 2010 inception.

Council unanimously approved the staff recommendation to direct staff to have another look at the EIZs during the official community plan process, to better reflect the city's development needs moving forward.

"Other than maybe the Landmark, which is deemed as a national or at least a western national … the rest of them were all locals investing in their own community," Coun. Andre Martin said, speaking to the benefits of the program.

Haddad pointed to five spots in particular where developers were looking at other communities or still considering the development, and the incentive pushed them over the line. Those include the Landmark Cinema on Westminster Avenue, Waycon Manufacturing and Southwood Retirement Resort.

Since 2010, 27 projects have qualified for tax exemptions under the incentive zones, leading to about $34 million in developments. That has cost the city about $1.1 million in taxes lost to the incentives, but with increasing property values, the city is looking at a bump in property taxes after the five-year tax break ends.

In the case of the Landmark Cinema, where a run down building and a brownfield area sat prior to the tax exemption, the city previously received under $30,000 in property taxes each year. After the construction of the new theatre, the city has seen about $40,000 in taxes from the property each year, including the tax break.

Once that incentive runs up in 2019, the city expects to receive around $80,000 per year from that property.

Coun. Helena Konanz indicated she would be interested in using the tax break to stimulate an increase in affordable housing, while also pointing out one of the limitations of the incentive.

"I think we tried as hard as we can with the EIZ program to bring a grocery store downtown," Konanz said, noting the exemption for a grocery store downtown would have extended to 10 years. "Still, it just wasn't valued for somebody to come in with a grocery store."