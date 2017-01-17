Prison accepting inmates

Photo: Oliver Daily News

The recently completed corrections centre in the South Okanagan is giving a boost to the local economy.

Oliver Mayor Ron Hovanes said they are seeing a positive effect in the community now that the Okanagan Correctional Centre accepting its first inmates.

"We are just seeing the beginning of the economic boost in the entire area," he said

The province's 10th prison is in the Senkulmen Business Park, a partnership between the province and the Osoyoos Indian Band.

The project added 300 jobs in the South Okanagan for corrections officers and support staff, stimulating the local community as people move into the area.

There are two new housing developments in Oliver, and the Mayor believes the prison is one of the projects driving factors.

The new residents have also helped businesses, schools and the South Okanagan General Hospital, both socially and economically, he said.

"I can only stress it is already showing to be a benefit to the South Okanagan," he said. "In the last six months I've heard nothing but excitement with 3,000 people signed up for a tour when it opened."

For now, the prison is accepting inmates directed from courts in the region. Transfers from other areas will begin later this year.