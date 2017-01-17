37392
37404

Penticton  

Prison accepting inmates

- | Story: 186265

The recently completed corrections centre in the South Okanagan is giving a boost to the local economy.

Oliver Mayor Ron Hovanes said they are seeing a positive effect in the community now that the Okanagan Correctional Centre accepting its first inmates.

"We are just seeing the beginning of the economic boost in the entire area," he said

The province's 10th prison is in the Senkulmen Business Park, a partnership between the province and the Osoyoos Indian Band.

The project added 300 jobs in the South Okanagan for corrections officers and support staff, stimulating the local community as people move into the area.

There are two new housing developments in Oliver, and the Mayor believes the prison is one of the projects driving factors.

The new residents have also helped businesses, schools and the South Okanagan General Hospital, both socially and economically, he said.

"I can only stress it is already showing to be a benefit to the South Okanagan," he said. "In the last six months I've heard nothing but excitement with 3,000 people signed up for a tour when it opened."

For now, the prison is accepting inmates directed from courts in the region. Transfers from other areas will begin later this year.

 

Top Stories
Report a Typo

COMMENTS WELCOME

Comments are pre-moderated to ensure they meet our guidelines. Approval times will vary. Keep it civil, and stay on topic. If you see an inappropriate comment, please use the ‘flag’ feature. Comments are the opinions of the comment writer, not of Castanet. Comments remain open for one day after a story is published and are closed on weekends. Visit Castanet’s Forums to start or join a discussion about this story.



More Penticton News

37525
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Penticton News > Send us your news tips > Castanet pays for news tips. Email us a news tip, photo, or video and your name will be in a draw for our weekly news tip prize $25.
37590


Real Estate
2904441
942 Hewetson Avenue
4 bedrooms 3 baths
$1,625,000
more details
37707




Send us your News Tips!


38037


Penticton SPCA Featured Pet

Willard
Willard Penticton SPCA >




TheTango-CleverStreetArt-0116201768

Clever street art that interacts with its surroundings

Galleries
Its just a dirty wall or grimy street in until someone with imagination comes along and creates street art so clever that...
TheTango-CleverStreetArt-0116201778
Clever street art that interacts with its surroundings (2)
Galleries
This street art is so clever that it becomes part of its...
This is the future of exercising
This is the future of exercising
Must Watch
Munich-based startup Icaros GmbH has created a gadget that...
david_bowie_rihanna_top_brit_awards_nominations.jpg
David Bowie, Rihanna top Brit Awards nominations
Music
Late music legend David Bowie and pop diva Rihanna are the top...
Formeowla 1 racing
Formeowla 1 racing
Must Watch
Amazingly, and we’re not sure if it’s a positive or...
South Okanagan Quick Links City of Penticton
Penticton Tourism
Penticton Transit
Okanagan Falls
Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Town of Keremeos
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Penticton & Wine Country Chamber
Penticton Discussion Forum
District of Summerland
Summerland Chamber & Tourism
School District 67 - Okanagan Skaha
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Township of Hedley
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
35762