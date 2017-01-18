Talking addiction treatment

Photo: Dustin Godfrey

Pathways Addictions Resource Centre is hold another event as a follow up to the town hall meeting held in December in response to Penticton's overdose crisis.

Titled "Addiction Treatment: Moving Past the Crisis" it will feature discussion by clinical counsellors and harm reduction specialists.

The topics will include: harm reduction strategies, when someone continues to use; after an overdose: what happens next?; and options for treatment: the who, what, where and how of treatment options in Penticton and BC.

Admission is free and open to the public.

The event is at 7 p.m., Jan. 30 at Okanagan College, PL 107.