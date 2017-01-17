Cougar cubs put down

37392
Conservation officers had to euthanize three juvenile cougars, Tuesday morning, after they continued making appearances in daylight hours in residential neighbourhoods in Penticton.

According to Sgt. Jim Beck with the BC Conservation Officer Service the family, including the older female cougar and three cubs, were found in a tree in the Penticton Avenue area.

The three younger cats were put down. They are still looking for the mother.

Beck says they had no choice, after the behaviour of the animals escalated, with a deer being killed and on Monday, the fresh kill of a bighorn sheep being found today.

"We had worked with this family unit in an attempt to push them on," he said. "But she continued to hunt deeper and deeper into developed areas and she also put a play on a dog during daylight hours. It was felt that public safety was paramount and the cougars had to go.”

“The rationale was this was not normal cougar behaviour. They are extremely secretive and wary of people and this cougar was basically teaching her young to be habituated to developed communities," he added.

The cougar sightings prompted schools in the area including Columbia Elementary School and Ecole Entre Lacs to send out advisories to parents.

Many residents in the area also took to Facebook to express their concerns about the situation.

