Penticton  

Charity through food

It's a week to raise money for local charities and bring business to local restaurants during a typically slow time of year.

Wine Crush Market is holding “Restaurant Week” from Feb. 17 to 26, involving 15 to 25 restaurants around the city. Each participating restaurant will have a set three course menu for around $30.

"What it does, it allows the chefs and the restaurant to experiment with different dishes," organizer Duane Pinkney with Wine Crush said. "They get 75 per cent new customers and 25 per cent existing customers, so it switches it, where it would normally be the opposite."

The event will also be raising money for three different local charities: the South Okanagan Similkameen Medical Foundation, the Breakfast Club of Penticton and the Chamber Scholarship Fund.

Restaurants will be paying a $100 fee to participate, and the event will be bringing in an estimated 25 sponsors, between media sponsors and regular sponsors.

The fundraising target is $15,000, which would be evenly split between each of the three charities.

"Nothing goes toward paying for the event. The event is all done with our sponsorship, our expense we have for putting the website up," Pinkney said.

He estimates 100,000 people will see the event, either through social media or the website, which he says could help to spread the event to other towns and cities in the area.

"There is no geographic limitation on Restaurant Week," Pinkney said. "If a restaurant in Osoyoos wants to participate, they can. If a restaurant in Kelowna wants to participate, they can."

38340
