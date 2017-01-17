Thieves target tow trucks

Photo: Deborah Pfeiffer

A Penticton business was targeted by thieves this weekend.

Police say two tow trucks had their ignitions damaged sometime early Saturday morning when suspects tried to steal them from Trademark Industries on Commercial Place.

Following the incident, officers patrolling the area early Sunday spotted a male dressed in black. He ran off on foot, with the officers establishing a perimeter.

A police dog tracked tracked the man up the ravine near the Cantex property where he got into a waiting vehicle and escaped.

Video surveillance is being reviewed, anyone with information is asked to contact the local detachment.