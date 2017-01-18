38416

Penticton  

$5k lost to online scam

The Penticton RCMP is once again warning residents to be wary of frauds and online scams.

According to Cpl. Don Wrigglesworth, a local resident recently decided to transfer $5,000 from their account to an investment company, identified as Carlton Lending Group.

The phoney company has a full, professional website, but a Google search shows several other victims sharing their stories of being ripped off by them recently.

Any email requests for personal information should be considered suspicious, and anyone who may feel the least bit suspicious should contact their bank .

