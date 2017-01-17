Bizarre bathroom behaviour
Photo: Google Maps
The Penticton RCMP was called to the A&W on Main Street on Tuesday, for a report of a man cutting himself in the bathroom.
When officers first spoke with the man, he claimed to be removing a sliver. However, when officers searched him, they found a machete, needles and assorted narcotics shoved down his pants, according to Cpl Wrigglesworth.
Wrigglesworth said the man was arrested and released on a promise to appear in court for breaching a probation order.
COMMENTS WELCOME
Comments are pre-moderated to ensure they meet our guidelines. Approval times will vary. Keep it civil, and stay on topic. If you see an inappropriate comment, please use the ‘flag’ feature. Comments are the opinions of the comment writer, not of Castanet. Comments remain open for one day after a story is published and are closed on weekends. Visit Castanet’s Forums to start or join a discussion about this story.