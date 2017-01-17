37392

Penticton  

Bizarre bathroom behaviour

Story: 186226

The Penticton RCMP was called to the A&W on Main Street on Tuesday, for a report of a man cutting himself in the bathroom.

When officers first spoke with the man, he claimed to be removing a sliver. However, when officers searched him, they found a machete, needles and assorted narcotics shoved down his pants, according to Cpl Wrigglesworth.

Wrigglesworth said the man was arrested and released on a promise to appear in court for breaching a probation order.

