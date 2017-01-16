Unlicensed pot shop opens

37392
Another new marijuana dispensary has opened up in Penticton, despite a city council decision not to grant it a temporary use permit.

Okanagan Cannabis Solutions opened its doors at 575 Main Street on Monday, which Mayor Andrew Jakubeit says will not go unpunished by the city.

"Any dispensaries operating without such a (temporary use) permit are subject to fines and we will be enforcing those fines beginning the week of January 16," Jakubeit said in an email.

Those fines are set to start at $250 per week for two weeks, and will increase to $500 per day in the third week. If the stores don't co-operate with the city after some time, staff will come to council for direction on seeking a court injunction on the store.

In December, council looked at seven applications for stores looking to sell medical pot, ultimately approving just two of those dispensaries.

Okanagan Cannabis Solutions was among the five others that were denied by council, where councillors were hesitant to approve those who disobeyed earlier orders from council and new applicants.

Prior to decision day, the Downtown Penticton Association polled its members to gauge their views, with the majority coming out against approving dispensaries downtown.

DPA president Lynn Allin says that stance hasn't changed since December.

"We were very clear that the board cannot endorse or support the illegal use, temporary or otherwise, of any retail space in downtown Penticton," Allin said. "We're assuming bylaw will step in and contact the owner of the business."

Castanet reached out to the operators of Okanagan Cannabis Solution, but staff said the shop has a no-comment policy.

