ER shooting to be probed

Interior Health says they will be meeting with the B.C. Nurses Union in the wake of a traumatic incident in Grand Forks last week where a man shot himself in the Boundary District Hospital emergency room.

Nurses Union President Gayle Duteil called on the province to improve safety in hospitals following the shooting, noting that small-town facilities like Grand Forks are not immune to violence.

Last year the union and provincial government reached a new five-year collective agreement that brought security staff to B.C.’s 20 largest emergency rooms, something Duteil would like to see expanded.

“Nurses have always dealt with weapons in the emergency room. It’s usually knives they are taking away from people, but now we have guns in our hospitals,” she said.

Interior Health said Friday it “wouldn’t be appropriate” to speculate on how nurses' safety will change following the shooting until a review of the incident takes place.

Minister of Health Terry Lake was not made available for an interview on Monday. In an emailed statement, ministry spokesperson Lori Cascaden said ministry policy requires “health authorities to assess the risk for violence and aggression in all facilities, and ensure there are associated safety plans and programs in place.”

“Unfortunately, this particular incident occurred under rare circumstances and would have been difficult to prepare for,” the statement continues, noting health authorities provide mandatory violence prevention training for staff who are at an increased risk of being exposed to violence.

The Province says a new provincial framework for violence prevention, a part of the new nurses deal, is due out this year.

Cascaden added the number of “code white incidents” in acute care have decreased in recent years, “and the rate of injuries to staff per incident is down” in the Interior Health region.

“These decreases are attributable to better prevention and intervention practices and training,” the statement ends.

