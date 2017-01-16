Fire rips through home

Photo: Dustin Godfrey

UPDATE 3:50 p.m.

Firefighters have managed to knock down and contain the fire, and are now in the process of mopping up and dousing hotspots. The home is very badly damaged.

UPDATE 3:35 p.m.

The fire has enveloped the house, but crews have gained entry and are also fighting the blaze from the inside.

At least two fire engines are at the scene alongside multiple smaller fire department vehicles. Smoke from the fire can be spotted from blocks away.

Witnesses have indicated the occupants of the home managed to get out before the fire department arrived

ORIGINAL 3:10 p.m.

The Penticton Fire Department is fighting a home fire on Government Street, near Carmi Ave.

Crews were called to the residence at about 2:45 p.m. and arrived to see thick black smoke exiting the home.

Government Street is currently closed between Duncan Ave. East and Carmi Ave.

Castanet News has a reporter at the scene.