What's your purr-fect date?

Photo: Facebook - CritterAid

If you're looking for a Saturday date, an event this weekend may be perfect for you.

CritterAid's Adults Only Speed Dating is looking to pair up people with cats at Pet Smart on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m..

Attendees will be asked for what they are looking for in a cat, and then paired up with one of the six to ten cats who will be brought to PetSmart from CritterAid.

The focus will be on adult cats, who don't get adopted as frequently as kittens, and on top of the cats in attendance, there will be pictures of another 15 adult cats up for adoption.

"We were trying to brainstorm some new ideas to get adult cats into really good homes," CritterAid animal director Jacenda Byer said. "We decided what better way than speed dating. You get three minutes to meet them, get a good idea of their personality, and decide whether or not you're a right match for them."

Cats will range from "fluffy (to) short-haired, black to calico", according to Byer, who adds the cats will also range in personalities on their five-paw system.

"A five-paw cat is a more experienced cat, who needs more time and affection, and a one-paw kitty will need nothing, will be a good first-home," Byer said.

Adopting an adult cat costs $170, which includes medical reports, shots and the spay or neuter, which is somewhat cheaper than the $200 for a kitten, which Byer said often incurs more costs to CritterAid.

While Byer says some people will be able to walk out of the event with a cat if they apply that day – which includes proof that the applicant has a cat-friendly home – she encourages people to make the application at some point this week before the event.

That can be done online at the CritterAid website.