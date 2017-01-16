37392
Penticton  

Town targeting squatters

Councillors in the town of Princeton will discuss a crackdown on a group of squatters, who have been living at 681 Old Mill Road, next to the old Mego Wood pole plant since 2012.

A report going before council on Monday states at least three people have been living in travel trailers and "shanty-type" structures on the lot with the permission of one of the property’s owners.

The buildings are heated with wood stoves and lack running water and sewage, which first attracted complaints back in Oct. 2012. That year, two of the occupants stated the high cost of rental units in town had left them no other options.

The town made some efforts to force the cleanup of the property in the following five months, eventually putting the process on hold, pending the outcome of a legal battle between the two registered property owners, William Kaufman and Frances Kramer.

A letter to the town from Kramer indicates she has been trying to clean up the property, but claims to have been blocked by Kaufman who she says gave the occupants permission to live there.

Following a new round of complaints in May 2016, the town’s bylaw department visited the site again and noted “the general condition of the property was much worse, with rubbish strewn about.”

A Supreme Court injunction in Oct. 2016 ordered the land be vacated by Dec. 1, 2016, however the travel trailers, trucks and their accompanying additions remain.

The next step will see councillors debate remedial action. A deadline of June 1, 2017 is being suggested for the demolition of the structures and cleanup of the property. If that date passes and no action has been taken, the town may move in and bill the owners through their property taxes.

