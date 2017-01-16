Mosaic ready for display

Photo: Contributed

The City of Penticton is eying an outside wall at the community centre as the final destination for it’s Canada 150 Mosaic.

Last year, residents had the chance to paint one of 448 tiles that make up the eight by eight foot mural. Penticton was one of dozens of communities nationwide to create a mosaic in celebration of Canada’s 150th anniversary.

The murals are in the process of being unveiled across Canada, with each one representing a train car, which will join the other murals to form a “365 metre long virtual mosaic train,” representing the unification of Canada.

The city has already funded half of the $10,000 project, with local arts groups making contributions as well. Councillors will vote on funding the remaining $2,000 out of the public arts reserve fund on Tuesday, when they also decide on its final location.

A staff report is recommending the wall on the Penticton Community Centre below the Cleland Theatre sign.