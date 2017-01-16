'They are worried about me'

37392
The newly nominated NDP candidate for Boundary - Similkameen says the B.C. Liberals are running scared about losing the riding to her.

Grand Forks Coun. Colleen Ross won the nomination Sunday, calling it “an honour,” but clearly champing at the bit: “Onward, it’s time to get on with the job.”

She is tasked with unseating single-term Liberal MLA Linda Larson in May’s election, who has already opened four campaign offices.

“They have a huge, deep, well-financed corporate war chest that they are using to hold on. They know that this is a swing constituency and they want to hold on to it,” Ross said “They’ve been worried about this constituency, and been worried about me, ever since I was thinking about doing this.”

“They are doing FOI’s on me, they’ve hired people, they are already trying to strategize on how to take me down,” she added.

Ross studied agriculture and biosciences at universities in Guelph and Norway and is the past vice-president of the National Farmers Union of Canada. She currently runs an organic farm in Grand Forks and has worked alongside NGOs overseas, something Ross believes makes her more than qualified for the job.

“I don’t want to sound pretentious, but I’m really comfortable in this role. I’ve worked in Parliament buildings, I’ve worked in high political levels, I understand the game that some people play, and I’m not tolerant of it.”

During the campaign, Ross says she will be “sticking to the issues,” mainly making communities across the riding more liveable. She blasted the government for holding back grant funding for municipalities who are in the middle of budget talks, what she thinks will be a large election season funding announcement down the road.

She says an NDP government will “bring the money to the municipalities in a timely fashion, instead of making our communities political pawns.”

Ross takes a firm stance on long-called-for national park in the riding, stating 70 per cent of the area residents want it.

“Under the NDP, we are going to have a national park in the Boundary-Similkameen. It's going to happen, we don't need more negotiation and we need to quit dragging our feet on it.”

While Penticton city councillor Tarik Sayeed says he will hold on his council seat if he manages to defeat Dan Ashton in the Penticton riding, Ross says she will step down in Grand Forks if she wins in May.

“I don't think it's appropriate to hold two elected seats,” she said.

