Penticton  

Say it's so! Weezer coming

Iconic '90s rock band Weezer will be making a stop in Okanagan this spring, supported by The Trews and The Flatliners.

Tickets for the show at the South Okanagan Events Centre on April 8 go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. Prices are $57.50 and $77.50.

Weezer has sold 17 million records worldwide since forming in Los Angeles in 1992. Tracks like Buddy Holly and Say it Ain’t So have remained in high rotation on rock radio stations across North America since their release in 1994, but the band released its 10th studio album, The White Album, in 2016.

Supporting act, The Trews, are billed as one of Canada’s most successful rock bands of the past decade, with two gold-certified albums. The Flatliners debuted in 2005 and have produced five studio albums since.

Tickets can be purchased at the SOEC box office, via phone or online.

