Man, 73, out in the cold

Photo: Dustin Godfrey

With overnight temperatures flirting with -20 C last week, Penticton's extreme weather shelters were running full tilt; however, a 73-year-old appears to have fallen through the cracks between the shelters and Interior Health.

Steven Busby says he was fuming when he found his friend Darryl Stein about to settle down in an outdoor tunnel in Penticton early last week.

"He's a human being," Busby said. "Can you understand they'd put a 73-year-old man out on the street ... and say you can't come in?"

Roger Evans at Compass House, which hosts the extreme weather shelter, confirmed that Stein was turned away, and had been in the past due to medical reasons. Compass House staff and volunteers, Evans says, are not trained or equipped to take care of some medical conditions.

Without going into specifics of Stein's case, Evans says people who take shelter at Compass House generally need to be able to take care of themselves.

"They need to be able to walk, and take their showers, they go to bed, just everyday living functions," he said, noting that a person would still be able to enter with a walker or a wheelchair.

"There's some sanitary issues that we're not prepared to deal with," he added. "If a person's incontinent, we wouldn't be able to handle that."

Evans says there haven't been any others whom Compass House has turned away for medical reasons. When Stein comes around, a cab or ambulance is usually called to take him to the hospital.

"Darryl is a really nice guy. There's nothing wrong with Darryl whatsoever," he said, noting that he is co-operative when the cab or ambulance is called for him. "We kind of like him here. We just can't deal with his particular circumstances."

In an email statement, BC Housing, which funds the province's extreme weather shelters, said it is looking into Stein's case, adding that the shelters should strive not to turn anybody away.

However, it acknowledges there are circumstances in which a shelter may not be able to accommodate a person, including health or safety risks. At that point, the shelter is expected to alert emergency services, which is what Evans says Compass House does in the case of Stein.

Deb Runge, health service director at Penticton Regional Hospital, says after a patient is treated the hospital, a discharge plan is put into place. For vulnerable patients, there is an added checklist to their discharge, including consulting a social worker to help arrange housing.

That housing could include a shelter, temporary housing like a hotel or motel or the home of a family member or friend. Runge adds holding a patient in the emergency department after treatment isn't ideal, as it exposes them to transmittable diseases, but there can be exceptions.

"If it is determined that it is not safe for the patient to be discharged under circumstances at the time, be they weather- or housing-related, ED staff exercise professional judgement to determine the safest option for the patient," Runge said. "If necessary, this can involve delay in discharge from hospital."

She adds a patient who is deemed mentally fit cannot be forced to take those services.

But while Stein was sent to the hospital from Compass House, the walker-bound man spent the night in a downtown bank entrance, after Busby found him settling down out in the cold.

"First of all, disappointment, then getting mad, angry," Stein said, describing his feeling of spending the night without a proper shelter.