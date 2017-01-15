Ross takes NDP nomination

Photo: BC NDP

The BC NDP has nominated Colleen Ross as their candidate for the Boundary-Similkameen riding ahead of the May provincial election.

"We're excited that Colleen Ross is our candidate in Boundary-Similkameen," the party said in a Facebook post.

"Colleen is a Grand Forks City Councillor, successful business owner, and an advocate for her local community."

In the post, the party points to some of the issues Ross has worked on in her time as a councillor.

"She’s worked on housing issues and to restore opportunities in agriculture and forestry," the post says. "Colleen will be a champion for the Southern Interior."

Ross will be running against incumbent Linda Larsen with the BC Liberal Party in the election, which is set for May 9.