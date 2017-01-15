38372
38196

Penticton  

Skating on the Okanagan

- | Story: 186109

Dustin Godfrey

It's not every day – or even every year – that you get to skate on Okanagan Lake, but on Sunday in Penticton, people were doing just that.

With last week's deep freeze that hit the area, the water close to the shores of Penticton froze over, and people were skating out several hundred metres away from the beach.

"It takes me back to my childhood in the West Kootenays, actually, we had a creek and a pond behind our house," said George Clarke, who was out skating on the lake Sunday afternoon. 

"We were always out shovelling and stuff like that. Of course, it's really nice conditions like this, where you don't actually have to do any shovelling, you can just get out there and skate."

For most on the lake on Sunday, it was their first time in years skating on the Okanagan, and in some cases, it was their first time ever.

"I grew up in Sicamous, we did it a little bit, it's a bit colder up there, but I've never seen the lake freeze since I've lived down here," said Chad Kupczyk, who said he's lived in the area since the early 1990s.

By all accounts, the ice was as smooth as can be expected from the lake.

Some consider the Sunday skate to be their reward for bearing through temperatures that dipped down to -15 C last week.

"Who knows when you're going to do it again," Kupczyk said. "Hopefully not for a while, it's been a little colder than normal, but this makes up for it, it's pretty fun."

For others, it's a chance to get some practice in skating.

"This is the first time I've actually skated," said Sasha Melo, who said she fell a number of times on Sunday. "It didn't really hurt."

With temperatures expected to rise in the coming days, Sunday may have been the last chance for skating on the lake for some time to come.

Top Stories
Report a Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Penticton News

37167
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Penticton News > Send us your news tips > Castanet pays for news tips. Email us a news tip, photo, or video and your name will be in a draw for our weekly news tip prize $25.
37590


Real Estate
2937263
DWTWN QUIET SIDE TOP FLR- 2BD/2BATH
$209,900
more details




Send us your News Tips!




Penticton SPCA Featured Pet

Westwood
Westwood Penticton SPCA >




Road paving perfection

Road paving perfection

Must Watch
Everyone is watching this video of a road being paved because it is perfect.
andrew_garfield_still_has_so_much_love_for_ex_emma_stone.jpg
Andrew Garfield still has ‘so much love’ for ex Emma Stone
Showbiz
Andrew Garfield still has an "unconditional" bond with...
TheTango-ShortPeople-0113201710
Short people problems
Galleries
Shorter people have it so much harder than tall people think.
TheTango-ShortPeople-0113201700
Short people problems (2)
Galleries
If you’re a shorter person yourself, we’re sure...
Butterfly knife tricks that will make your inner Mom really nervous
Butterfly knife tricks that will make your inner Mom really nervous
Must Watch
If you want to be incredibly impressed and deeply nervous for...
South Okanagan Quick Links City of Penticton
Penticton Tourism
Penticton Transit
Okanagan Falls
Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Town of Keremeos
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Penticton & Wine Country Chamber
Penticton Discussion Forum
District of Summerland
Summerland Chamber & Tourism
School District 67 - Okanagan Skaha
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Township of Hedley
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
36280