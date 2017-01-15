37392
Osoyoos chimney fire

Osoyoos fire department responded to a chimney fire that had spread to small sections of the house's roof Saturday morning.

Fire Chief Rick Jones said the department got the call to the blaze before 5 a.m. Saturday morning, and spent about five hours at the home, mostly to ensure the fire didn't light up again.

The fire started in the chimney, which Jones said was an older chimney without a flue liner, and spread into sections of the roof that were close to the chimney, lighting up some of the insulation and two-by-fours in the structure.

Because the chimney didn't have a liner, Jones said it isn't up to code, adding that the residents have been told not to use the fire place.

This fire, Jones said, is only the second so far this winter, which he said is fewer than the department usually responds to at this point in the colder season.

