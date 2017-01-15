Writing Out Loud returns

37392
Workshops focused on written expression are set to take place starting this month in Keremeos.

Writing Out Loud, the eighth series of five session writing workshops, begins Jan. 25  at 2 p.m. in the upstairs meeting room at The Royal Canadian Legion, 510 Veterans Avenue in Keremeos. 

It is a welcoming group aimed at sharing and learning each Wednesday afternoon through to Feb. 22.
 
"People have wonderful stories to tell. Most people discover they are much better writers than they thought they were," says Dave Cursons, program coordinator.

All materials are provided, and the written work belongs to the writer only

Sharing with the group is a continuing option. Spelling and grammar are not important and there is a door prize presented at each session.
 
Host for the Writing Out Loud series is Similkameen Family Literacy, a program of Lower Similkameen Community Services, which is funded with BC Gaming proceeds.
 
There are also two Lower Similkameen poetry writing contests happening now, one for 12 and under called Couplets by Kids and the other is a Limerick Contest for 17 years and over and for 16 years and under. 

There are prizes for the best work in each.

Inquiries on these events can go to co-ordinator, Dave Cursons, 250-499-2352 local 107 on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 1 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

