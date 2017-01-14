More cougar sightings

Photo: Deborah Pfeiffer

A Penticton family has spent the last few days dealing with a cougar family which is roaming close to their home.

Bradley Beatty, who lives on Basham Court, said the mother and three cubs showed up Thursday night, when he was outside with his dog.

"It felt like "Snakes on a Plane," he said. "But we were calling it cougars in the cul-de-sac."

The next day he came home from work and heard about the picture of the family under the deck, which first appeared on Facebook.

At the time, he said, the RCMP had left a card on his door, warning the cougars were under the deck next door.

In the evening he observed there were four under the deck, as he could see four sets of eyes. But later that night they appeared to leave.

That was it for Friday night, but then Saturday morning came a big standoff, he said.

"At about 8 a.m. I came outside with the dog and went to look over the deck and I saw the mother cougar coming out of the carport, and it was huge."

He and the dog went in the house and the cougar then went to the front of his truck. After his wife set off the car alarm it went back to the deck next door.

They called the RAPP line and conservation officers showed up. The officers were monitoring the situation as of Saturday morning.

"It's still an unfolding situation," said Beatty. "And it's nerve-wracking because they keep coming back and we don't know when they are going to be around the corner."

Mike Hanley, who took the Facebook picture of the cougars from his Cleland Drive home, said he also saw the officers in the neighbourhood on Saturday morning.

For now the neighbours all hope the situation has a happy ending.

"The conservation officers have been great keeping us updated," said Beatty. "We are hopeful the cougars move somewhere safe out of the residential area."

The Conservation Officer Service could not be immediately reached for comment.

Castanet will provide more details as they become available.