37392
36358

Penticton  

Gorgeous new fire hall

- | Story: 186017

The Osoyoos Volunteer Fire Department has moved into their new state-of-the-art fire station.

The $6M facility is a big step-up from the old space next to city hall.

Chief Rick Jones has been a volunteer firefighter for 35 years, and says his crews are excited to be up and running in the new and modern facility.

“More space, it’s safer, the other hall wasn’t very safe. It had a few problems now we don’t have to worry about,” said Jones, referring to the fact that they were not able to idle trucks inside the bay at the old building.

“Even taking the trucks out of the hall, fumes seemed to migrate over to the women who were working in the town office - we had many complaints about gas and truck smell over there.”

The new building features a ventilation system that hooked up to the tailpipe of each truck, and disengages automatically as the trucks rush out for a call.

Another big addition is a new training tower. In the past, the department had to borrow local buildings for training, creating obvious liability concerns. Firefighters can now practice rappelling from the multiple stories up, and running hose up and down the stairway which can be filled with smoke simulating a large structure fire.

New laundry facilities are big upgrades from the last fire hall's method for drying out gear; a classic clothing line.

Jones say he and two other volunteers spent about eight years working and the project, “from design, to where the plugs are, to bay sizes and stuff like that.”

In 2014 Osoyoos residents voted 58 per cent in favour of borrowing the $6M needed to build the new hall. Jones says the station belongs to the entire community and will set the department up for years of growth.

An open house and BBQ is being planned for the spring.

Top Stories
Report a Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Penticton News

38034
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Penticton News > Send us your news tips > Castanet pays for news tips. Email us a news tip, photo, or video and your name will be in a draw for our weekly news tip prize $25.
37590


Real Estate
2923857
3650 Woodsdale Road Road
4 bedrooms 2 baths
$1,850,000
more details
38163




Send us your News Tips!




Penticton SPCA Featured Pet

Snow
Snow Penticton SPCA >


38027


TheTango-DailyDose-0112201721

Daily Dose – January 14, 2017

Daily Dose
Warning. Dangerous currents ahead.
TheTango-DailyDose-0109201723
Daily Dose – January 14, 2017 (2)
Daily Dose
No need to close your eyes for this gallery.
lady_gaga_wont_be_playing_donatella_versace_in_american_crime_story.jpg
Lady Gaga won’t be playing Donatella Versace in American Crime Story
Music
Poker Face singer Lady Gaga has dropped out of director Ryan...
Screen Shot 2017-01-12 at 2.25.13 PM
TGIF Gifs – January 13, 2017
Galleries
Come learn a new trick or two with this weeks best gifs! MAgical...
Screen Shot 2017-01-12 at 2.43.29 PM
TGIF Gifs – January 13, 2017 (2)
Galleries
Just act natural as your browse this gallery instead of working.
South Okanagan Quick Links City of Penticton
Penticton Tourism
Penticton Transit
Okanagan Falls
Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Town of Keremeos
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Penticton & Wine Country Chamber
Penticton Discussion Forum
District of Summerland
Summerland Chamber & Tourism
School District 67 - Okanagan Skaha
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Township of Hedley
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
35733