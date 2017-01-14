'Iron Indian' making a mark

38372
This is the 11th in a series recognizing businesses that took home awards from the 29th business excellence awards held by the Penticton and Wine Country Chamber of Commerce.

A First Nations ironworks company was among the businesses that earned recognition from the Chamber of Commerce in October.

Iron Indian Steelworks won the aboriginal community and business excellence award.

"I was pretty surprised. I feel very excited actually," said Clint George, who owns the company with his dad. "To get this I felt very noticed and recognized."

George said he and his father Grant George started the business in the 1990’s. They are both artists who weld and thought they could use their talents in a creative way.

Since then they have created everything from large outdoor sculptures and functional art to custom car parts and wall hangings.

Their work can be seen at the Penticton Trade and Convention Centre as well as locations on the Penticton Indian Band reserve at the Outma Cultural School and health building.

Items created by the business have also been sold all over the world.

George credits their success to their First Nations heritage, with many of the sculptures based on their traditions and culture.

He also strong backing from his wife and received support from private buyers, other bands and people, province-wide.

In the future he is looking forward to creating a new style of steelwork.

"That is something I am looking forward to, creating more works for people to see and talk about based on our traditional stories," he said.

For more information on Iron Indian Steelworks, go here.

 

