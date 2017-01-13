Man shoots himself in ER

Photo: Google Earth

The BC Nurses’ Union says a man walked into the emergency room of the Boundary District Hospital in Grand Forks on Thursday evening and shot himself.

President Gayle Duteil said the man was airlifted to Vancouver Hospital after the incident. Staff were not physically hurt in the incident, but are very traumatized and are being assisted by Interior Health’s crisis management team.

“Our information tells us that this man entered the hospital through the ambulance bay, which is in the back of the hospital, and didn’t say anything before he shot himself. There wasn’t a lot of forewarning and staff were caught off-guard,” Duteil said.

“Of course they are extremely distraught as a result. Unfortunately, this is just the tip of the iceberg. There is nothing protecting our members and other front-line staff from this sort of violence. I fear that the problem is only going to get worse.”

Duteil added small communities are not immune to the growing number of violent incidents.

“At many of these small hospitals, there isn’t a security guard or any line of defence between the front door and the triage area. Sometimes locking the doors after hours is the only option.”

The BCNU says they spoke with senior management at Interior Health on Friday morning, and will be discussing a future partnership to address the problem of hospital violence. However, the union called on all levels of government, including the Ministry of Health to get involved.

The BC Nurses’ Union is set to make a comment on a “shooting in the emergency room” of the Boundary District Hospital in Grand Forks, which took place on Jan. 12.

Union President Gayle Duteil will be releasing details on the apparent incident at 2 p.m. Friday.

Neither Interior Health or the RCMP detachment in Grand Forks were willing to offer any comment until after the Nurses’ Union press conference.

Castanet will post more information as it becomes available.