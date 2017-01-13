Support for AlleyCats

38372

A charity dedicated to providing rescue and rehabilitation to feral and orphaned cats throughout the Okanagan is again holding a raffle to raise funds to support their work.

About 2,000 tickets, at $5 each, are available for sale to support AlleyCATS Alliance. The draw is Feb 11.

This year's first prize is a diamond solitaire ring valued at $1,500. Second prize is a two night stay and dinner at River Stone Estate Winery cottage and Gecko's Grill in Oliver, a $450 value.

Third prize is a signed, numbered Robert Bateman print "Mowed Meadow," valued at $275.

In 2016, AlleyCATS Alliance impacted the lives of more than 250 cats and kittens, saving them from suffering. Vet care expenses to make this possible were about $50,000.

Tickets are available at Penticton veterinarians, at pet stores or by calling 250-462-8195.  

 

