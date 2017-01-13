Fighting hunger on the ice

Photo: Contributed

The Penticton Vees and Valley First are joining forces again for “Feed the Valley” night on Saturday, at the Vees’ home game against the Alberni Valley Bulldogs.

Fans can get in the door for just $5 with a non-perishable food item. Anyone 18 and under gets in free, courtesy Peter Bros. Construction. Donations go to the Penticton Salvation Army food bank.

Since 2011, almost 14,000 pounds of food have been donated to the food bank during “Feed the Valley” games. A luxury suite to an upcoming game will also be raffled off, with $2 tickets.

Puck drops at 6 p.m.