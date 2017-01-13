37392

Penticton  

Fighting hunger on the ice

- | Story: 185979

The Penticton Vees and Valley First are joining forces again for “Feed the Valley” night on Saturday, at the Vees’ home game against the Alberni Valley Bulldogs.

Fans can get in the door for just $5 with a non-perishable food item. Anyone 18 and under gets in free, courtesy Peter Bros. Construction. Donations go to the Penticton Salvation Army food bank.

Since 2011, almost 14,000 pounds of food have been donated to the food bank during “Feed the Valley” games. A luxury suite to an upcoming game will also be raffled off, with $2 tickets.

Puck drops at 6 p.m.

Top Stories
Report a Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Penticton News

38006
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Penticton News > Send us your news tips > Castanet pays for news tips. Email us a news tip, photo, or video and your name will be in a draw for our weekly news tip prize $25.
37590


Real Estate
2826887
415-4205 Gellatly Rd.
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$439,900
more details
37143




Send us your News Tips!


38182


Penticton SPCA Featured Pet

Snow
Snow Penticton SPCA >


38138


Finally, a trash can for the lazy

Finally, a trash can for the lazy

Must Watch
Just because you figured out a clever way to get around your chores, doesn’t mean you’re not still grounded.
first_suspect_charged_in_kim_kardashian_robbery_case.jpg
First suspect charged in Kim Kardashian robbery case
Showbiz
French police have filed charges against their first suspect in...
The best guys in town
The best guys in town
Must Watch
Don’t give this guy a hard time either..
TheTango-SpellingMistakes-0103201772
Friday Fails – Speeling Missteaks
Galleries
Yes, making mistakes is perfectly normal and its ultimately...
TheTango-SpellingMistakes-0103201782
Friday Fails – Speeling Missteaks (2)
Galleries
There’s no shortage of human errors around us. Always...
South Okanagan Quick Links City of Penticton
Penticton Tourism
Penticton Transit
Okanagan Falls
Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Town of Keremeos
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Penticton & Wine Country Chamber
Penticton Discussion Forum
District of Summerland
Summerland Chamber & Tourism
School District 67 - Okanagan Skaha
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Township of Hedley
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
37888