Cougar and cubs spotted

Penticton resident Shane Quesnel was surprised to see what he believed to be a cougar walking in his neighbourhood on Thursday.

Quesnel said he was looking out the window of his home on Forestbrook Drive when he saw a large cat making its way down the alley.

"At first I thought it was a bobcat, but then I noticed it was about six feet long with a four-foot tail," he said. "And then I'm like, 'wow, that's a cougar for sure.'"

After the initial sighting, Quesnel saw the big cat go between two city trucks, before it dashed through the bushes toward the creek.

He immediately posted what he saw to the Penticton Facebook page to alert others in the neighbourhood.

'We are about two blocks from a school, so I was concerned for kids in the area, and wanted to alert people," he said.

There were also reports on the Penticton Facebook page of a cougar and two cubs spotted in the vicinity of Columbia Street.

As of Thursday night, the Conservation Officer Service had not received reports of cougar sightings.

Conservation officer Mike Stern said he had heard there were individuals posting sightings on Facebook.

"If there are sightings, they need to be reported to the RAPP line," he said. "The COS does not monitor Facebook. Saying that, there may be legitimate sightings, however the COS can not respond without timely sighting reports."

The number to call is 1-877-952-7277.

Castanet will provide more details as they become available.