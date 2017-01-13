Theo's open after fire

UPDATE FRI 12:00 p.m.

It was business as usual at Theo's Restaurant in Penticton, Friday, after a fire at the location on Thursday night.

It was just a chimney fire and there was no other damage, according to owner Nikos Theodosakis.

"Things are going well, and the restaurant is open," he said.

UPDATE THURS 8:00 p.m.

Diners at Theo’s Restaurant had their meals interrupted Thursday evening after a chimney fire ignited.

Fire crews were called to the Main Street restaurant at 6:52 p.m. and were met by flames shooting out the top of the chimney.

“The whole inside flue was built up with creosote and was burning quite well, but no extension beyond the chimney itself,” said fire captain Rae Simpson.

Simpson said his crews gained access to the top of the roof, and extinguished the fire from the top down.

Restaurant owner Nikos Theodosakis said they had the chimney cleaned last month.

“Despite that, I guess there was a bit of creosote build up it ignited. It’s happened in the last 40 years about three or four times.”

Both Simpson and Theodosakis said the fire caused light smoke throughout the restaurant.

ORGINAL THURS 7:40 p.m.

Firefighters rushed to Theo's Restaurant on Penticton's Main Street Thursday evening to find flames shooting from the chimney.

Crews were called to the downtown restaurant just before 7 p.m. and quickly climbed to the roof to fight the blaze.

The restaurant was evacuated and Main Street was reduced to one lane, as firefighters knocked down the flames and prevented them from spreading.