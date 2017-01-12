37392
36358

Penticton  

Clean water for Honduras

- | Story: 185928

The Osoyoos Rotary Club has funded a project providing clean drinking water to 21 families in Honduras.

Longtime member Roger Clinton has been travelling to Honduras at least once a year for some time now, and has already led the way fundraising money for a small school there.

During their last visit, Clinton said they noticed many of the families in rural Trujillo lacked fresh water.

“They have a lot of water in Honduras because it rains a lot, but they don’t take very good care of it. So a lot of the sicknesses are caused by the lack of fresh water.”

“Fresh water, we just take it for granted in this country, but some places - it was just a hovel with kids running around and living in mud huts. The water is running right past the doorway, but it is disgustingly dirty,” he added.

Clinton and his wife joined forces with a water delivery and food charity in Trujillo, who provides refills of large jugs of water for just $1.10 a piece.

“They actually will go around and deliver this water for $1.10… the roads they go up are amazing, you would go up that road, you wouldn’t even walk up it.”

When he brought the idea to the Osoyoos Rotary Club, it was greeted with enthusiasm. The local group put up about $2,800, enough to provide water to the families for about two years.

“Rotary, one of it’s main concerns is getting fresh water to everybody in the world,” Clinton said.

He called Honduras an amazing country that has an unfair reputation on the international stage for being unsafe.

"The people are very, very kind,” he said.

Top Stories
Report a Typo

COMMENTS WELCOME

Comments are pre-moderated to ensure they meet our guidelines. Approval times will vary. Keep it civil, and stay on topic. If you see an inappropriate comment, please use the ‘flag’ feature. Comments are the opinions of the comment writer, not of Castanet. Comments remain open for one day after a story is published and are closed on weekends. Visit Castanet’s Forums to start or join a discussion about this story.



More Penticton News

Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Penticton News > Send us your news tips > Castanet pays for news tips. Email us a news tip, photo, or video and your name will be in a draw for our weekly news tip prize $25.
37590


Real Estate
2900269
3975 Twana Road
3 bedrooms 2 baths
$469,900
more details
37584




Send us your News Tips!


37968


Penticton SPCA Featured Pet

Moon
Moon Penticton SPCA >


37968


TheTango-BoredAtWork-0111201782

Bored @ Work

Galleries
When work gets a little boring, you need to find new ways to spice things up.
TheTango-BoredAtWork-0111201772
Bored @ Work (2)
Galleries
You need to find a way to spice up the 9-5 routine.
The most accurate hacking scene may be from a kid’s cartoon
The most accurate hacking scene may be from a kid’s cartoon
Must Watch
You mean you don’t push a lot of random keys a quickly as...
u2_delayed_new_album_due_to_donald_trumps_election_win.jpg
U2 delayed new album due to Donald Trump’s election win
Music
Rockers U2 delayed plans for a new album after Donald Trump's...
Ever been on an ice carousel?
Ever been on an ice carousel?
Must Watch
These guys in Finland totally made one!
South Okanagan Quick Links City of Penticton
Penticton Tourism
Penticton Transit
Okanagan Falls
Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Town of Keremeos
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Penticton & Wine Country Chamber
Penticton Discussion Forum
District of Summerland
Summerland Chamber & Tourism
School District 67 - Okanagan Skaha
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Township of Hedley
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada