Clean water for Honduras

Photo: Contributed

The Osoyoos Rotary Club has funded a project providing clean drinking water to 21 families in Honduras.

Longtime member Roger Clinton has been travelling to Honduras at least once a year for some time now, and has already led the way fundraising money for a small school there.

During their last visit, Clinton said they noticed many of the families in rural Trujillo lacked fresh water.

“They have a lot of water in Honduras because it rains a lot, but they don’t take very good care of it. So a lot of the sicknesses are caused by the lack of fresh water.”

“Fresh water, we just take it for granted in this country, but some places - it was just a hovel with kids running around and living in mud huts. The water is running right past the doorway, but it is disgustingly dirty,” he added.

Clinton and his wife joined forces with a water delivery and food charity in Trujillo, who provides refills of large jugs of water for just $1.10 a piece.

“They actually will go around and deliver this water for $1.10… the roads they go up are amazing, you would go up that road, you wouldn’t even walk up it.”

When he brought the idea to the Osoyoos Rotary Club, it was greeted with enthusiasm. The local group put up about $2,800, enough to provide water to the families for about two years.

“Rotary, one of it’s main concerns is getting fresh water to everybody in the world,” Clinton said.

He called Honduras an amazing country that has an unfair reputation on the international stage for being unsafe.

"The people are very, very kind,” he said.