Penticton  

Mental health by app

A Penticton-built smartphone application for those dealing with mental health challenges is now being marketed right across the country.

Stay-at-home mom and entrepreneur, Margie Hibbard, said following the birth of her second child, she fell into postpartum depression. One night she attempted to reach out to people in her support network, and could not get ahold of anyone.

“By the time I had tried to get ahold of three people, there was so much negative self talk going on, that I talked myself out of reaching out anymore, and that snowballed into a situation you don’t really want to find yourself in.”

Her search “for a better way” came up empty, so she developed SendOutSupport, or SOS, to fill the gap.

The application allows a person to reach out to their friends or family easily and quickly with messages the user has pre-composed for two urgency levels. The system also allows the user to send themselves reminders about mental health goals.

“It’s been available for individuals from six months to a year depending on your operating system, so what we are doing with this national release is letting people know that we also offer it as a custom app for organizations like the Mental Health Centre; we’ve built them their own version.”

She said the corporate versions allow groups to insert their own branding and resources into the template provided by SOS.

Hibbard won the World Elevator Pitch Competition with the product during the JCI World Congress in Quebec City in November.

