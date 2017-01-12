More charges for shooting

Photo: Deborah Pfeiffer

A Penticton man is now facing 12 charges in connection to a shooting incident that took place early Monday morning in the city.

Harley McBride, 35, was originally facing one charge of assault with a weapon, but several firearms offences have been added.

A bail hearing set for McBride in Penticton court on Thursday was adjourned to Monday, as there is outstanding disclosure.

The police investigation on the matter is also ongoing.

McBride requested to be released on bail on Thursday as, he claimed, he has been sitting in cells, unable to make phone calls. However, he will remain in custody at least until the hearing on Monday.

There is a publication ban on any evidence released in court.