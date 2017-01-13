Mayor's Minute - Jan. 13

Dustin Godfrey

This week's Mayor's Minute, the first of 2017, looks at two topics that came up in City Hall on Tuesday.

Mayor Andrew Jakubeit answers why he thinks the official community plan needs a full overhaul, rather than amendments as issues come up in council, as the city has been doing since the last OCP was introduced in 2002.

The Southern Interior Local Government Association has put out its call for resolutions to be brought forward for its meeting this year. Jakubeit talks resolutions that have come up in SILGA and the Union of B.C. Municipalities and the city's considerations for resolutions this year.