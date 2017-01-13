38372

Penticton  

Mayor's Minute - Jan. 13

- | Story: 185907

Dustin Godfrey

This week's Mayor's Minute, the first of 2017, looks at two topics that came up in City Hall on Tuesday.

Mayor Andrew Jakubeit answers why he thinks the official community plan needs a full overhaul, rather than amendments as issues come up in council, as the city has been doing since the last OCP was introduced in 2002.

The Southern Interior Local Government Association has put out its call for resolutions to be brought forward for its meeting this year. Jakubeit talks resolutions that have come up in SILGA and the Union of B.C. Municipalities and the city's considerations for resolutions this year.

Top Stories
Report a Typo

COMMENTS WELCOME

Comments are pre-moderated to ensure they meet our guidelines. Approval times will vary. Keep it civil, and stay on topic. If you see an inappropriate comment, please use the ‘flag’ feature. Comments are the opinions of the comment writer, not of Castanet. Comments remain open for one day after a story is published and are closed on weekends. Visit Castanet’s Forums to start or join a discussion about this story.



More Penticton News

38024
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Penticton News > Send us your news tips > Castanet pays for news tips. Email us a news tip, photo, or video and your name will be in a draw for our weekly news tip prize $25.
37590


Real Estate
2925585
2098 Boucherie Rd, West Kelowna, BC
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$160,000
more details
38006




Send us your News Tips!


36585


Penticton SPCA Featured Pet

Moon
Moon Penticton SPCA >




TheTango-DailyDose-0111201710

Daily Dose – January 13, 2017

Daily Dose
All aboard today’s Daily Dose!
TheTango-DailyDose-0112201701
Daily Dose – January 13, 2017 (2)
Daily Dose
This post needs more bacon.
ed_sheerans_third_album_gets_release_date.jpg
Ed Sheeran’s third album gets release date
Music
Ed Sheeran has set a release date for his hotly anticipated third...
TheTango-BoredAtWork-0111201782
Bored @ Work
Galleries
When work gets a little boring, you need to find new ways to...
TheTango-BoredAtWork-0111201772
Bored @ Work (2)
Galleries
You need to find a way to spice up the 9-5 routine.
South Okanagan Quick Links City of Penticton
Penticton Tourism
Penticton Transit
Okanagan Falls
Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Town of Keremeos
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Penticton & Wine Country Chamber
Penticton Discussion Forum
District of Summerland
Summerland Chamber & Tourism
School District 67 - Okanagan Skaha
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Township of Hedley
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
33119