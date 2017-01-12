Fire at Greenwood mill

Photo: Colin Dacre

A small fire has broken out in the silo of the Greenwood Forest Products mill.

Penticton Fire Department responded to a call for an alarm at the mill just before 2 p.m., and upon arrival found little evidence of a fire burning at the time.

A small fire, however, had ignited in the silo, but Greenwood's own system appears to have extinguished it.

Firefighters are currently investigating the situation to ensure the fire is entirely out.

Castanet will update with more information as details become available.