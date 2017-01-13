37392

Penticton  

Sun driving home prices

The Town of Osoyoos saw a considerable jump both in properties sold and average house prices in 2016.

The average single-family home cost about $485,000 last year, a $108,000 increase over 2015's average. Local Re/Max broker Deborah Moore says it’s largely due to an increase in buyers on the market.

Last year saw a total of 146 sales, over the 98 sales in 2015, many of whom, Moore says, are retirees.

"They're moving to the Interior, farther and farther south," Moore said, noting that part of that may be the warmer climate.

Similar to other spots in the South Okanagan, Moore says Osoyoos is seeing increased demand as more people move to the Interior, including retirees and younger, often first-time homebuyers, who may be moving closer to family. She adds some people local to the South Okanagan are moving up and down the Valley as well.

But what may make Osoyoos attractive for some buyers, she said, is its proximity both to the border and to the Lower Mainland.

On top of that, as part of Canada's only desert, Osoyoos has a warmer climate, which may attract some homebuyers.

"I think all of those things combined make it ... attractive," Moore said.

But while home sales increased, the amount of units actually listed in 2016 went down two per cent from the year before, which Moore says can drive up prices.

"It's your basic supply and demand," she said. "A lot of people chasing too few options often drives up the price."

Looking forward, Moore says she's expecting to see another record year of sales, including estimated increases of 25 per cent to unit sales and 50 per cent in money heading into the market.

