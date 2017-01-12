Dbl. murder appeal rejected

Photo: Deborah Pfeiffer

The B.C. Court of Appeal has dismissed a request for a new trial for a Princeton man convicted of two counts of second degree murder and one count of attempted murder.

John Koopmans was found guilty by a jury on April 11, 2015 for the slayings of Robert Wharton and Rosemary Fox and the attempted killing of Bradley Martin on Mar. 30 2013.

Koopmans appealed on the grounds that the trial judge presided over an unfair trial by failing to instruct the jury in a clear fashion, and not allowing evidence surrounding the credibility of one of the the victim’s before the jury.

However, a three judge panel did not bite.

“The appellant was not precluded at trial from adducing the credibility evidence he now claims he was not able to adduce… the judge did not err in her charge to the jury,” states Justice Willcock.

Koopmans is serving a life sentence without eligibility of parole of 22 years.