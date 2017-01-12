25 years for Crime Stoppers

Photo: Contributed

The South Okanagan Similkameen Crime Stoppers are celebrating a special anniversary.

It was 25 years ago that the local chapter was established by a pair of RCMP officers, following an MC Hammer concert gone wrong.

"I think it's great that it has been around for this long, and I take pride in being one of the catalysts to start it in the first place," said Rick Dellebuur, Crime Stoppers police coordinator, who was one of the founding officers.

In 1991, a riot in downtown Penticton following an MC Hammer concert during Peachfest caused extensive damage.

The police obtained video footage of the riot and it was aired on CHBC television, resulting in in a barrage of tips on who was responsible.

"So after that Cpl. Larry Babcock and I got to talking about how well the relationship worked with the police and media and subsequently the public," said Dellebuur. "And we got people interested and started up a board in the community and South Okanagan Similkameen Crime Stoppers started up in January 1992."

The group is volunteer run and relies on community support and donations.

Since its inception, it has recovered $16 million in stolen property and has been instrumental in solving several high profile cases in Penticton.

Board president Mattie Matheson shares in Dellebuur's goals of seeing the organization continue to grow and flourish.

"I've been involved with Crime Stoppers since my dad started the organization in Edmonton in 1983," she said. "And it's absolutely excellent to be celebrating here with the huge success rate in this area."