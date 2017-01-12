37392

Downtown biz opens up

Dustin Godfrey

A new print shop downtown Penticton is looking to promote local events, businesses and artists.

Felts Photo & Printing Services owner Christine Felts opened up shop at 221 Main Street this week, where the company offers printing, photography and starting soon, food made by Wine Crush Market.

"Not only do we do photo booths and photography events, outdoor events and stuff, we also do printing on the spot," Felts said. "We really want to focus on community and events in the community also.

"So in the front of our shop, now, is going to be a showcase of local artists, photographers."

The business is in former location of the Fibonacci Cafe, which shut its doors following a fire.

Felts started her business in October 2015 as a photo booth and photography company, but soon grew to a storefront business.

"As we started going, we opened our storefront May last year, and we had photographers coming and going, 'Can you print stuff for us?'" she said.

From that 400 square foot building, the business has now moved to its 3,000 square foot spot on Main Street, where the business continues to expand.

"(We) brought in more machines and we can print on site at events or we can print in the shop," Felt said.

On top of the prints, Wine Crush Market will be setting up a sort of cafe in the shop, where they'll sell their products, including an oven to cook pizzas.

"Beginning of February, we will have Wine Crush in here, selling his products," Felts said. "Throughout the summer, we'll have food, we'll have the pizza oven set up outside, also."

Felts is planning for a grand opening for the shop on Feb. 4 from 12 p.m. until 4 p.m.

