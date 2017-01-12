Open call for bands

Photo: Deborah Pfeiffer

The Penticton Legion is looking for up-and-coming bands to play at their venue.

"Mostly we are looking for people who have semi established themselves beyond being just a garage band," said entertainment director Tim Shewan. "They have to be able to do at least two sets of music. Other than that we are looking for singles up to full bands."

It's all part of an ongoing effort of the legion to boost membership by offering live music.

About two years ago, local musicians Shewan and Roger Carr approached legion president Ivo Jaager about doing a Tuesday night jam at the building on Martin Street.

They wanted to play and felt they could do something good for the legion at the same time. Travelling musicians were eventually added to Friday and Saturday nights, once a month. Notably, the Johnny McCuaig Band is playing on Valentine's Day.

Shewan can be contacted at [email protected] for further information and bookings.