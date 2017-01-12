37392

Penticton  

Peace after near-death

A couple who recently moved to Summerland from Florida is hosting meetings this week for anyone interested in talking and learning about near-death experiences.

Jose and Anastasia Hernandez are launching a local chapter of the International Association of Near Death Studies, beginning this Friday.

"We found such meetings were very helpful for Jose when he experienced this, and it does help a lot of people heal and gives them hope to talk about such an experience," said Anastasia.

IANDS is a nonprofit that promotes the responsible exploration of near death and their effects on people's lives.

Jose almost lost his life when medication prescribed to him for a workplace injury shut down his lungs and eventually his heart.

After spending three years seeing psychiatrists, he found IANDS.

"I got involved with IANDS and became comfortable with what had happened," he said.

Once the couple moved to the Okanagan, they connected with a retired nurse counselor who also had been trying to start a local chapter.

The first meeting is from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Friday, in Summerland.

People interested can RSVP to [email protected]

