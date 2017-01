Photo: Oliver Daily News

Two people were taken to hospital with serious burns as a result of a mattress fire in Oliver Thursday morning.

Deputy Fire Chief Bob Graham said the fire was pretty much out by the time they got to the home near Road 18 and Highway 97 at 3:30 a.m. The other occupants of the residence had managed to use a fire extinguisher to knock down the blaze.

Graham said the fire was likely caused by the pair smoking in bed.